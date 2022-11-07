Tuesday Is Election Day

Voters in Illinois will be going to the polls Tuesday to elect candidates for office and vote on propositions.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and will be available through 7 p.m.

In Bond County, there are several races on the ballot.

Incumbent Randi Workman, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Elisabeth Ward for Bond County circuit clerk.

Four of the five positions on the county board have races.

In District 1, its incumbent Democrat Joseph Whalen against Republican Christopher Timmerman; in District 2, the candidates are incumbent Democrat Gerald McCray against Republican Bernard Myers; in District 3, incumbent Republican Jacob Rayle is facing Democrat Mike Mueller; and in District 5, incumbent Democrat Adam Boudouris is challenged by Republican Jeff Rehkemper.

Voters will decide on Illinois state races for U.S. senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller and treasurer, in addition to U.S. representative in the 15th District. Bond County resident Thomas Devore is the Republican candidate against incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul for attorney general.

Voters in the Hillsboro school district are being asked to consider issuing $13 million in building bonds. There is also a state constitution amendment proposal on the ballot which pertains to workers rights.

WGEL will present election results from the Bond County clerk’s office tonight after the polls close.