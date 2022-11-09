Tuesday Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests

A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night, that begun in Greenville, ended in the county with two persons arrested.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL an officer attempted to make a vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation.

The driver did not stop and continued out of town, westbound on Illinois Rt.140 with the police unit behind it.

Chief Neece advised the driver being pursued stopped his vehicle at the Shoal Creek Bridge, west of Terrapin Ridge Road. The male driver and a female passenger were taken into custody without incident.

The chief said the filing of drug charges against the two is pending. Traffic citations have also been issued including one for aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Greenville police were assisted by Bond County deputies.