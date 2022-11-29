Two Events At Greenville Public Library Wednesday

The Greenville Public Library will be busy Wednesday with two events.

Library Director Jo Keillor told us National Mason Jar Day is November 30. Adult patrons who check out materials Wednesday will receive a Mason jar craft kit, suitable for Christmas décor. Also on Wednesday, there will be a Toddler-Preschool Story Time. The featured letter for the program is J for Jaguar.

Click below to hear her comments:

The toddler – preschool story hour begins at 10:30 a.m.

No purchase is necessary to participate in the library’s special days.

The library is open Wednesday from 10 to 11:50 AM, 1 to 4:30 PM, and 5 to 6:50 PM.

For more information call 664-3115.