Two Holiday Concerts At KC

The Holiday Choir Concert will be on Thursday, December 1, at 7:00 PM in the Jane Knight Auditorium and feature the High School Honor Choir in addition to the Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale, all under the direction of Professor Lynda Marshall.

This is the Sixth Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival, with eight participating high schools and nearly 100 singers selected for the choir. The high school students will be rehearsing with Professor Marshall during the day and joining the college choirs to present the Holiday Concert in the evening. Area participating high schools include Bond County, Carlyle, Christ Our Rock, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central, and Vandalia.

Viki Oliver Loomis will be narrating an original Holiday story written by Lynda Marshall as part of the concert. Music performed will feature traditional and contemporary carols and music from all over the world. Community Chorale’s repertoire includes “Children, Go Where I Send Thee,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “A Ketterling Carol,” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” KC Blues will be performing “I Wonder as I Wander,” “A Muppets Christmas Medley,” and “Pasko Na Naman.” The Concert Choir will be performing “Hanerot Halalu,” “Yodel Carol,” and “A Joyous Carol of the Bells.”

Additionally, many songs will feature instrumentalists from the KC Instrumental Music program, including Professor Cliff Jourdan and Brock Myers on percussion, Brandon Lovall on flute, and Karley Heiple on piano. The High School Honor Choir will present “Bidi Bom,” “Domine fili unigenite” from Vivaldi’s Gloria, and “Noel.” Combine choirs will perform the beloved “O Holy Night.”

KC Professor, Lynda Marshall, says, “I am so excited to bring the High School Honor Choir Festival back as part of the Holiday Concert. Our local schools have many talented singers, and I look forward to having memorable musical experiences with them. What a great way to begin the holiday season!”

The Holiday Instrumental Concert will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:30 PM in the Jane Knight Auditorium. The concert will feature the Kaskaskia College Concert and Jazz Bands under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan.

CONCERT BAND HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

“Let the Bells Ring!” (Based on “Ukrainian Bell Carol”), arranged by Robert Buckley, “Patapan” arranged by Shelley Hanson, “Minor Alterations” by David Lovrien, “Whisper to Their Souls” (Based on “Greensleeves”), and “The Saint’s Hallelujah” arranged by Luther Henderson. There will be a special performance of “At Dawn They Slept” by Jay Bocook. This musical remembrance pays tribute to fallen heroes of the December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack that launched our country into World War II.

JAZZ BAND HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

“The Way You Look Tonight” by Jerome Kern, arranged by Sammy Nestico, “Jingle Bells” arranged by Sammy Nestico, “The Little Drummer Boy” by Katherine Davis, Henry Onorati, and Harry Simeone, and Gordon Goodwin’s arrangement of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen.”

There will be a reception for patrons and performers immediately following the concert. The reception is made possible by members of the Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute.

The concert is free and open to the public.