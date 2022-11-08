Unit 2 Committee Meetings Wednesday

Two Bond County Community Unit 2 committees will meet Wednesday evening in the high school library.

The Facilities and Transportation Committee members will gather at 5:15 p.m. The agenda includes an update on the Greenville Elementary School additions and the new high auxiliary gym project. Another discussion will focus on athletic upgrades such as softball facility dugouts and a shot put/discus throwing area.

The Finance Committee meets at 5:45 p.m.

Discussions are planned about a tentative tax levy, activity and club sponsor stipends, alternate revenue bonds, and the consolidation of accounts.