Unit One School Board Holds Levy Hearing

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met this week and held a hearing on the new tax levy.

No one appeared from the public.

Superintendent Casie Bowman told the board she met with the tax levy expert from the Illinois School Board last week who looked at the district’s data and provided a few scenarios. She recommended an option that would take the tax rate from 4.47 to 4.24.

The board will take action on the tax levy at its December meeting.

In other matters, the board hired Mark Ritter, from the firm of WRS Engineers, to be district architect for upcoming projects.

A bid for replacement of exterior doors at the Unit 1 school building was rejected.

Superintendent Bowman said the only bid was $248,000, which was double the estimate. Board members agreed to wait and talk about the doors again after Christmas.

The board awarded a contract to Culbertson Heating for replacement of a heating and air conditioning system.

Bowman reported the price is $220,290, which is below the estimate. She said the new system will cover the elementary gymnasium, a portion of the library, and a lab and art room.

The board agreed to offer instructional coaching to teachers through the Regional Office of Education.