Unit Two Academic Foundation Grants Awarded

At the recent Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education meeting, it was announced grants have been awarded by the Academic Foundation.

High School Principal Kara Harris said that through donations, membership drives and fundraisers, the foundation supports Unit 2 schools through contributions to buildings and teachers, scholarships for students, and classroom grants for teachers.

She mentioned various grants, including a laser printer, fossil sorting kit, drones, wireless document camera, Google TV, and digital camcorders, among many others. She said she’s excited to imaginative projects and creative learning that will happen with those tools.

The grants totaled $7,582.41.