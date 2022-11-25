Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel matters.

Resignations accepted by the board included Jeana Thomas as a high school food service employee, Bill Carpenter as assistant golf coach, Holly Smith as a custodian at the high school, Sandra Zinkgraf as a food service employee at Greenville Elementary School, and Brooke Weiss, as a Pre-K paraprofessional at Pocahontas School.

The board transferred Julia Brooks from a special education paraprofessional position, to special education long term substitute teacher.

Jessica Scoggins was hired as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, Jessica Garcia Mijangos was approved as a Pre-K paraprofessional in the Pre-School For All Classroom at Pocahontas, Nichole Kendall was hired as a special education paraprofessional at the high school, and Shawnee Casner is a new five-hour food service employee at the high school.

Michelle Links was transferred from a food service employee to a Pre-K paraprofessional at Pocahontas School, and Jaclynn Sackett was transferred from a Pre-K paraprofessional to a special education paraprofessional at Pocahontas.

Gina Allen was hired as a basketball coach for the freshman girls at the high school, and Megan Hallemann and Madison Gerdes were approved as volunteer girls’ basketball coaches at the high school.

Leaves of absence were granted to district employees Deborah Evans and Allison Haar.