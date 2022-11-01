Updated Provided On City Plaza Project

At the recent Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s New Faces and State of the City event, Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker gave an update on the downtown plaza project.

The city learned in August it will be receiving a $1.9 million state grant through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program.

The plaza could include a stage area for live music, eating areas for picnics or for visitors to eat food from downtown restaurants, stylistic lighting, some green space and a visitor’s center.

Walker gave a brief status report, noting that a committee of local residents has been meeting. Several renderings have been produced and they will be brought together to make one final rendering. Once that’s been taken to the city council, it will be made public with a request for input. He hopes to break ground sometime next year on what he called, “the legacy project for our generation in downtown Greenville”.

The plaza would be on North Second Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street.