US Army Corps Of Engineers Hunter Ethics Reminder

With the fall hunting season underway, hunters are reminded of their obligation to practice ethical and safe hunting while in the field. Remember, your personal ethics might not match your neighbors, but certain guidelines do pertain to all hunters.

Trespassing leads the list of illegal and unethical practices by hunters. Hunters must obtain permission from the landowner or tenant before entering private property. When hunting on boundaries of public land, it is unlawful to shoot an animal on or across the adjacent private property of another landowner without permission. If a hunter shoots an animal, Illinois law does not grant the right of trespassing for the purpose of retrieving wounded or crippled game without the permission of the landowner.

A matter of serious concern to hunters and non-hunters is the problem of haphazardly disposing of animal carcasses. Many hunters who have harvested animals have indiscriminately dumped carcasses in creeks, along roadsides and parking lots, and in areas where remains are visible to the public. This is unethical, senseless, and offensive to many people. It is also illegal to dump carcasses on public lands.

Remember, your conduct while hunting can influence the landowners’ decision to let you, or other sportsmen hunt in the future. Always hunt legally and ethically and always make safety the number one priority on your next hunting trip.

If you have any questions concerning hunting rules and regulations, please call the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484.