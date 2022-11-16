Viola Thompson Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is accepting applications for the Viola Thompson Scholarship Fund for the spring 2023 semester.

The Viola Thompson Scholarship Fund supports students pursuing a career in the health care field. Any person accepted into, or currently enrolled in a health care professional curriculum offering a degree or certification is eligible. Scholarships are up to $5,000 per semester. Once awarded, the student remains eligible for ongoing semester scholarships. Other terms and conditions may apply.

The scholarship fund trust was created in memory of Viola Thompson in 1981. Viola was a teacher, dedicated Christian woman, did not have children and lived very frugally. She bequeathed $350,000 to the hospital to be put into a trust fund for training nurses and other health care personnel.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 16, applications for the spring 2023 semester will be accepted online at hshsholyfamily.org/scholarships, through Tuesday, Dec. 20. Winners will be announced in February 2023. Please contact the hospital with any additional questions at 618-690-3410 or by email at donna.dothager@hshs.org.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s website at hshsholyfamily.org.