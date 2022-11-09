Workman Wins Circuit Clerk Race

Republican Incumbent Randi Workman retained her position as Bond County circuit clerk by winning Tuesday’s election.

Her opponent was Democrat Elisabeth Ward.

Workman received 4,344 votes, or 68.15 percent of the total votes cast.

She was appointed as circuit clerk by the Bond County Board on September 21 of 2021, after Rex Catron announced he would be retiring. The term won by Workman on Tuesday is a two-year unexpired one.

There were no other county-wide races in Bond County Tuesday, as three incumbents were unopposed for new four-year terms. They included Sheriff Jim Leitschuh, County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert, and Treasurer Colleen Camp.

All vote totals are unofficial until the canvass.