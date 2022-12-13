13 Unit Two Students Named State Scholars

Thirteen Bond County Community Unit 2 high school seniors were recently recognized as Illinois State Scholars during a district school board meeting.

High School Principal Kara Harris identified the students. She began by explaining how the students are selected, which is determined by test scores and GPAs. The students selected were Charlee Stearns, Bailey Wilkerson, Paige Mathias, Ainsley Olson, Ava Curry, Megan Fitzgerald, Katelyn Ridens, Lilly Funneman, Owen Stevens, Carter Snow, Ellyn Miller, and Sidney Godier.

The Illinois State Scholar program is administered by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. Eligibility is based on student academic accomplishments through their junior year.