3 Bond Co. Entities To Receive IPA Horace Mann Award

The Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association will be awarding its Horace Mann Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award to three Bond County entities next week.

It has been announced the award will go to the Bond County Health Department, Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Community Unit 2 School District.

The Horace Mann Award recognizes outstanding effort in creating partnerships between schools, organizations and associations, for the betterment of the community. The nomination for the three Bond County representatives focused on the increased levels of collaboration targeted at student welfare, safety and emotional well-being.

The award will be presented at a banquet December 8.

Accepting the award, on behalf of their organizations, will be Chief Stefan Neece from the Greenville Police Department, Michelle Miller from Prairie Counseling and the Bond County Health Department, and Terry Swalley, director of student support services for Unit 2.

Swalley said weekly communications between the three organizations “have allowed increased awareness of individual student needs and more effective services within the community.”