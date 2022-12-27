AFHM Chili & Soup Supper January 6

The annual chili and soup supper at the American Farm Heritage Museum is set for Friday, January 6, from 4 to 8 PM at the museum near Greenville.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 4-10. Kids three and under eat free.

The meals include all you can eat chili and/or soup, a hot dog, beverages, and dessert.

The museum is located at 1395 Museum Avenue, just south of I-70 off Rt. 127 near Greenville.

You can find more information on this and other activities at the museum online at AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com or on their Facebook page.

