Alison Lunsford Joins Bradford National Bank Board Of Directors

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, has announced that Alison J. (Joy) Lunsford was recently elected to serve on the banks’ board of directors. The announcement was made by board chairman Frank Joy.

After graduating from Greenville High School, Alison earned her BS in Accounting and MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. She brings a great deal of financial experience to the board. She has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for 20 years. She has worked as an auditor of financial institutions for Crowe LLP, a senior financial accountant for Sallie Mae and Caterpillar, and currently works for Watson CPA specializing in individual income taxation.

Board chairman Joy said, “I am pleased to have Alison join our board. Her deep appreciation of community banking, as well as her background and work experience will bring a fresh perspective to our board.”

A member of the Joy family has been on the Bradford National Bank board of directors since its inception in 1910. Lunsford becomes the 5th generation of the Joy family to serve on the board following Frank P. Joy, Walter Joy, Frank Joy, Sr., and Frank Joy, Jr.

Lunsford said, “From visiting the offices of my grandfather and father as a child, to spending my summer breaks working at the bank, I’ve watched the bank grow and positively impact the community.” She added, “I’m excited to work with the board and the management team at the bank to reach their goals and continue Bradford’s history of growth, customer satisfaction and community engagement.”

Bradford National Bank President and CEO Michael Ennen said, “We are happy to have Alison join our board of directors. As a CPA and former bank auditor, her vast knowledge of the banking industry will benefit us as the bank continues to grow and expand our reach.”

Alison lives in Westfield, Indiana with her husband and two children. She volunteers with the Westfield Lacrosse Club and is a member of the AICPA and several IU alumni clubs.

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois. The Board of Directors was first established in 1910 when the bank received its national charter. For additional information, visit www.BradfordBank.com.