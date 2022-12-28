Altamont Man Facing Charges In Fayette County

Matthew A. Morrison, age 45, from Altamont, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court, with Class X aggravated kidnapping, and two Class 4 felonies of domestic battery with a previous offense, and unlawful restraint.

The victim is a female.

It’s alleged by the state the defendant confined the victim against her will, struck her in the face and body and threw her into a door, and detained the female in her bedroom.

Morrison appeared in court earlier this month for a bond hearing. His bond was set at $1,500 cash.

The defendant is now scheduled to be in court on January 11.