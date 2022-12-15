Another Unit Two Candidate Files For School Board Race

A fourth candidate has filed petitions to be a candidate for the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board.

Brett Steiner of 503 St. John Street in Greenville has joined the list of candidates.

Three other Greenville residents previously filed petitions. They are Dale Hastings, incumbent Randi Workman and Dylan Carr.

Voters will elect three persons to the Unit 2 school board in the April 4 consolidated election. Terms are for four years.

Monday, December 19 is the final day for petitions to be filed.