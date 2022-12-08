BCat Winter Musical Revue Auditions Sunday

The Bond County Area Theatre group, or BCat, was formed to provide opportunities to young people.

BCat is having a winter musical revue for the first time.

All kids in second through eighth grade are invited to participate.

Auditions are being held Sunday, December 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fusion Dance Center in Greenville. The auditions will be very low stress and all who audition will be able to participate.

To audition, prepare about 30 seconds of any song or come prepared to sing “Happy Birthday” or “Twinkle Twinkle.”

Rehearsals for the musical review will be January 8 through January 13 on the third floor of the Greenville SMART Center. Performances will be January 14 and 15 on the stage at Toastiez.