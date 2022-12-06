Be A Santa To A Senior In Bond County

The Bond County Senior Center is having the “Be A Santa To A Senior” campaign as part of the 2022 Subaru Share The Love Event.

The goal is to provide a gift to each senior who receives Meals on Wheels. Each senior’s gift request or requests are written on a “Be A Santa To A Senior” paper Christmas bulb.

The bulbs are located at Bradford National Bank, the FNB Community Bank, The Bank of Hillsboro, Midland States Bank and the senior center in Greenville. Donations of items are also being sought including sugar-free cookies and candy, hats, gloves, paper, cards, stamped envelopes, throws, women’s and men’s body wash, and shampoos-in-one.

Return your gift, along with the Christmas bulb tag attached to the gift or donations, to the senior center by December 9. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.