Bond Co Museum Hosting Charlie Brown Christmas Party

The Bond County Museum is hosting a holiday open house Friday, December 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The museum is located at 409 South Fourth Street in Greenville.

The event is a Charlie Brown Christmas Party in which kids can color activity pages and take home a Snoopy’s Christmas Dog House craft kit. Families can have their portrait taken at Charlie Brown and Peanuts Crew “photo booth frame” and winter backdrop.

The Benjamin Mills Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has decorated the Victorian home for the holidays. Bond County Historical Society volunteers will present museum tours and serve cookies and punch during the December 16 open house.

The museum will also display a painting of local artist Carson Donnell, done by Robert Whiteside in the 1970s. It is placed on Donnell’s actual easel. Both artifacts are on loan from Bill Donnell and will remain on display during the museum’s regular Saturday hours, 10 a.m. to noon, though December 17.