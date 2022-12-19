Bond County Board Will Meet Tuesday

The Bond County Board will hold its second December meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the courthouse.

Board committee appointments are expected to be made, appointments will also be made to the county 9-1-1 board and the Illinois South Tourism Board, and reports will be reviewed.

There will also be a discussion about the board meeting schedule for next year. The board has been meeting the first Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 7 p.m.

At the December 6 meeting, when new board members were sworn in, Jeff Rehkemper stated it is difficult for him to attend morning meetings due to his work. It was suggested the board consider a late afternoon meeting for the first Tuesday, and continue the night meeting on the third Tuesday of the month.

