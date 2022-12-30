Bond County Creates Public Defender Office

Bond County has created a public defender’s office in its court system.

Last month, the Bond County Board approved the office, and it was started earlier this month.

Bond County Circuit Court Resident Judge Christopher Bauer said John Abel was appointed to the position. Abel lives in Troy and for more than 10 years has taken a majority of the appointments in criminal cases. There are other attorneys, one local, who also take appointments, but their practice obligations prohibited them from being interested in the full time position right now. Judge Bauer said Abel is certainly experienced.

Judge Bauer said the position was very needed in Bond County. Historically, the county has appointed attorneys who were willing to take them at a discounted rate to represent indigent defendants. Judge Bauer said Bond County was the last or next to last county to appoint a full time public defender, because until now it didn’t make sense financially.

The public defender is being paid 90 percent of the state’s attorney’s salary plus benefits. The state will reimburse the county two-thirds of the salary.