Bond County has a new assistant state’s attorney, according to State’s Attorney Dora Mann.

Click below to hear Sara Bozarth, from Troy, being administered the oath of office last Tuesday morning by Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer:

Sara is a graduate of Triad High School and SIU-Edwardsville.

She told WGEL she went to law school at St. Louis University and interned at the Madison County Public Defender’s Office. She said she found her home in juvenile court and is now excited for her new role in Bond County.

Click below to hear more:

The assistant state’s attorney’s position had been vacant the past few months.