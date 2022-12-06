Bond County Salvation Army Update

The annual Bond County Salvation Army holiday campaign is underway, and bell ringing will continue through December 22.

As of Monday, local residents had contributed $21,000. The goal is $30,000.

Bell ringers are stationed Monday through Saturday in Greenville at Capri IGA, Buchheit and Dollar General. In addition, kettles are on counters at Kahuna’s, Dairy Queen, and the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.

Donations can also be submitted by check. Send them or drop them off at the Bradford National Bank main facility in Greenville. Write “bell ringing campaign” on the memo line of the check.