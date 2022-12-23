Bradford National Bank Announces Staff Promotions

At its December meeting, the Bradford National Bank Board of Directors announced five staff promotions, according to bank President, Michael Ennen.

John Keeven has been promoted to Vice President and Senior Lending Officer and will manage the loan program for the bank.

Jeff Hasenmyer has been promoted to Vice President and will continue to oversee deposit operations at all the bank’s locations.

Brandon Camp has been elevated to Assistant Vice President and manages the bank’s information technology programs.

Chris Plog has been promoted to Assistant Branch Manager of the bank’s Idler Lane location in Greenville.

Corinne Mueller has been promoted to fill the new Loan Operations Supervisor position.

Ennen said, “All five employees have shown exemplary dedication to serving our customers and to helping our bank run more effectively and efficiently.” He added, “As the bank continues to grow and expand our footprint in the area, their knowledge and enthusiasm will be a tremendous asset to the bank.”

2022 has been a very busy year for Bradford National Bank with the addition of several new products and services, including their new online account opening. The bank also continues to grow and has surpassed $500 million in total assets for the first time in their 155-year history.