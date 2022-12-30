Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM.

60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.

A second vehicle, a semi truck driven by 58 year old Timothy S. Farris, of Lebanon, was traveling westbound in the same area.

For an unknown reason, state police say VanNess crossed the center line into the westbound lane and was struck, head-on, by the semi.

VanNess was pronounced deceased by the St. Clair County Coroner and Farris, the semi driver, was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continues their investigation.