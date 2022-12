If you like to eat brownies, schedule a trip to the Greenville Public Library for this Thursday.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Thursday is National Brownie Day. Patrons who check out materials will receive a free brownie, while supplies last.

No purchase is necessary, just check out materials.

The library is open Thursday from 10 to 11:50 a.m., 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:50 p.m.

For more information call 664-3115.