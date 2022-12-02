Carlyle Lake Water Control Public Meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans for a public workshop to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle, Illinois.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the current water control plan for Carlyle Lake, water control operations, and dam safety. Presentations will be given by members of the St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Control and Dam Safety staff. Following the presentations, the staff will host a question-and-answer session.

For more information, contact the St. Louis District Water Control Office at 1222 Spruce Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63101, call (314) 331-8342 or (800) 432-1208, or the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 801 Lake Road, Carlyle, Illinois 62231, call (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.