CEO Christmas Market A Big Success

Saturday’s Bond County CEO Christmas Market was a big success at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Close to 40 area vendors set up booths in the large exhibit building.

The show also featured Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

The 11 Bond County CEO students in this year’s program put together the fundraiser.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to CEO Student Kaya Harnetiaux about halfway through the show and she said it had been a good day. She said there were a lot of vendors and a lot of attendees. Kaya said the feedback was positive.

Harnetiaux was asked what the students learn from this kind of project. She said they learned how to put together an event and how to figure out ways to solve problems that come up. She said one attendee expressed their surprise over how many vendors were in this area. Kaya said that made her understand and appreciate her community more.

Amanda Dussold is the facilitator for the CEO program.

Students are provided entrepreneurship education to learn real-life experiences, with the opportunity to have their own business, manage the results and learn from the outcome.