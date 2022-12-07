Bond County CEO members are inviting area residents to shop and celebrate the holiday at the CEO Christmas Market this Saturday.

CEO student Kaya Harnetiaux tells us about it. Harnetiaux explains there will be 38 vendors at the market this year. On top of that, there will be a kid coloring contest, Santa will make an appearance, and the limited edition 2022 Bond county ornament will be for sale.

Listen below for more info:

The Christmas market is a fundraiser for the CEO program, Harnetiaux talked about where proceeds go. Harnetiaux explains that there’s different “categories” for the money to go, but it’s mostly for the CEO program’s students’ own businesses next semester.

For more info, listen below:

https://wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CEO-SHOW-2.mp3

This year’s Bond County CEO Program consists of 11 students.

They are provided entrepreneurship education to learn real-life experiences, with the opportunity to have their own business, manage the results and learn from the outcome.

Later in the school year, the students will showcase their businesses at a trade show.