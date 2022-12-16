City Council Makes Day Care Contribution

The Greenville City Council met Tuesday night and fulfilled a request for funds from the Shining Star Daycare in Greenville.

The daycare is located at the Presbyterian Church and the council was told the expenses to prepare the building for the daycare and meet licensure requirements were greater than anticipate.

The daycare board requested the city donate $18,310.

By a 5-0 vote, the council approved that amount from its federal COVID American Rescue Plan funds.

Comments were made by Councilmen Kyle Littlefield, Bill Carpenter and Mayor George Barber. Littlefield said the daycare is one of the most important assets in the community and while he wouldn’t want to make payments like this every year, he said the community was hurting when there wasn’t a daycare in town. Carpenter said it was a community effort to get the program off the ground. Mayor Barber said he appreciated that the county and city were working together on the investment.

Click below to hear their comments:

The Bond County Board recently approved another $52,062 for the daycare.

Both the city and the county contributed ARP funds when the daycare project began.

The daycare board indicated the money requested this week from the city is required to meet life safety and public health codes.

Specifically it is for floor repair in a new bathroom, adjustments and repairs to a heating and cooling system, a microwave, a special toilet, communication software and for working capital.