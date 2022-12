The Greenville City Council meets Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The council will consider adoption of the tax levy, for property taxes to be paid in 2023.

Also on the agenda is consideration of a funding request from Shining Star Daycare, consideration of funding for an Elm Street water main replacement project, and appointments to the Tourism Committee and Board of Adjustments.

The meeting can be attended in person or seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.