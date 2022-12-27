City Snow Routes Reminder

The recent winter weather is a good reminder that during this time of year, Greenville residents should be ready for the possibility of a snow emergency declaration being issued.

This is usually done when over two inches of snow are received, requiring snow plows to come out and clear the streets.

If over two inches of snow arrives, the parking of motor vehicles on the emergency routes will be prohibited.

Those streets are marked with signs.

City officials report snow routes must remain open for snow removal.