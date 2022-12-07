Clinton County Murder Case Update

Murder charges against a Breese man remain on file.

At a recent preliminary hearing in Clinton County Circuit Court, Judge Christopher Matoush heard testimony from two detectives and ruled there was probable cause to continue the charges against Valentin Navarro-Lopez, age 29, of Breese.

He faces four counts of first degree murder in the early November death of Marcos Chavez Xiloj.

Navarro-Lopez was also originally charged with kidnapping and unlawful restraint, but those charges were dismissed by the state the day of the preliminary hearing.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.