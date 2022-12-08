Consolidated Election Petitions Accepted Dec. 12-19

Petitions for those running as candidates in the April 4 consolidated election will be accepted December 12 through December 19.

Elections will take place for the two public school districts in Bond County plus the Kingsbury Park District.

In Mulberry Grove Unit 1, three four-year terms will be filled by voters. The positions are currently held by Brooke Earnest, Nathan Mollett and Melody Helmkamp.

Bond County Community Unit 2 will also have three seats to be filled, all for four-year terms. The current board members with terms ending are Randi Workman, Brian Zeeb and Nate Prater.

For the Unit 1 and Unit 2 elections, petition packets can be obtained at the Bond County Clerk’s office and petitions will be filed there.

For the Kingsbury Park District Board, three, four-year positions will be on the ballot. The seats are currently held by Barb Smith, Chad Nelson and B.J. Schneck.

Park district petitions can be obtained at the district office along Route 40 in Greenville, and they must also be filed at that office.

Voters in the Kaskaskia College district will have two board positions to fill. Both are six-year terms.

Petitions for the KC board must be filed at the Office of the President on the main campus.