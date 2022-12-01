County Board Approves New Budget & Levy

At its latest meeting, the Bond County Board approved a new budget and the tax levy for taxes to be collected next year.

The board placed another $14,000 of federal COVID funds into the general fund to balance it.

County officials stated the rest of the budget is in the red, but that is because federal funds, received in previous years, were reflected in past budgets, and the expenditure of a large portion of that money is in the new budget.

The fiscal 2023 budget went into effect December 1.

The new tax levy is $3,451,820, which is an increase of about two percent.

A new contract was approved by the board with the Laborers’ Local 622 Union.

The three-year contract is for employees in the circuit clerk, state’s attorney, treasurer, supervisor of assessments and county clerk offices.

They will receive a 50-cents-per-hour pay increase for the next three years.

The board approved the contract 4-1 as Gerald McCray voted “no.”