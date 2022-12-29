County Board Changes Meeting Times

The Bond County Board took action recently to change the starting time for its meetings on the first Tuesday of every month.

Newly elected board member Jeff Rehkemper said his work schedule made it difficult for him to attend the meeting at 9 a.m. He also felt a meeting later in the day would be better for citizens of the county.

Long-time member Wes Pourchot, who farms, reported it was tough for him to make the 3:30 p.m. meeting during harvest time.

Board member Jacob Rayle made a motion to adjust the meeting time for the first Tuesday of the month. The motion was approved on a 5-0 vote.

County Clerk Meg Sybert advised the board that due to publication requirements, to announce the change in the time, the meeting on January 3 would still be at 9 a.m.

So beginning February, the county board meeting on the first Tuesday of each month will begin at 3:30 p.m. from December through August, and at 7 p.m. in September, October and November.

All meetings the third Tuesday of the month still begin at 7 p.m.

County Clerk Sybert reported that for this year, the first meeting in April will be Wednesday, April 5, since April 4 is Election Day, and the first meeting in July will be Wednesday, July 5 since the previous day is Independence Day.