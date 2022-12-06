County Board Contributes To Daycare

At the recent meeting of the Bond County Board, members approved a request from the new Shining Star Daycare Board to help cover projects.

It was reported the expenses for preparing the church building to house the day care and meet licensure requirements were greater than expected.

The county board voted 4-0 to approve $52,062.51 in federal COVID funds for the daycare. Wes Pourchot abstained from voting due to a connection with the day care.

When work began to set up the day care at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church, the county board and Greenville City Council earmarked American Recovery Plan funds for some construction costs.

At the recent meeting when the new request was made, county board members asked if the day care would also be going to the city for more money. Day Care Board Member Alan Gaffner said the council will be approached.

Gaffner began by saying that he hopes value would be seen in the request, and hopes the board would “step up and make the expenditure”. Gaffner said that he would commend the board if they took the first step, as it would help prove the worth to the city.

Additional costs include a new bathroom in one of the classrooms for children ages two and three, since there is an unexpected demand for this group; new classroom equipment, plumbing work, a security system, and costs to meet life safety and public health codes.