County Board Meeting Tuesday Morning

The Bond County Board meets Tuesday, December 6 in the courthouse. It begins at 9 a.m.

This will be the first meeting for board members newly elected in November. They will be given the oath of office, then a chair and vice-chair will be elected for the board.

Items on the agenda include a Broadband Committee update, announcement of two openings on the 9-1-1 board, and appointments from Bond County to the Illinois South Tourism Board.

A Special Service District meeting will follow the county board business. An executive session is on the SSD agenda.