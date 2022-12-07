County Board Members Installed

Tuesday was the first meeting of the Bond County Board elected in November.

Incumbent Republican Jacob Rayle was re-elected in District 3, as was Incumbent Democrat Wes Pourchot in District 4.

Three other Republicans were elected for the first time in November. They are Christopher Timmermann in District 1, Bernard Myers in District 2 and Jeff Rehkemper in District 5.

County Clerk Meg Sybert administered the oath of office to all five board members at Tuesday morning's meeting.

Myers was unanimously approved as chairman of the board and Rayle is the new vice-chairman.

County Clerk Sybert reported the terms of office were drawn by lot last April. Myers and Pourchot have two-year terms, and Timmermann, Rayle and Rehkemper have four-year terms.