County Officers Take Oath For New Term

Four Bond County office holders officially began new terms of office Thursday.

A swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Judge Christopher Bauer in Bond County Circuit Court.

Receiving four-year terms in the November election were County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert, Treasurer Colleen Camp and Sheriff Jim Leitschuh. Circuit Clerk Randi Workman was elected to a two-year unexpired term.

Judge Bauer spoke to the office holders before administering the oath.

Sybert, Camp and Leitschuh ran unopposed for re-election while Workman won a race for her position.