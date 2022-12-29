DeMoulin Attendance Tops 1,000 for 2022

2022 was another very good year for the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville.

The museum honors past and present employees of DeMoulin Brothers and features lodge initiation devices and band uniforms.

Curator John Goldsmith reported once again museum attendance topped 1,000 visitors.

Goldsmith stated that in a lot of different ways, it’s been a fantastic year. Attendance wise, they’ve had their fourth highest total since opening in 2010, with visitors coming from 20 states.

How do these people from throughout the nation hear about the DeMoulin Museum? Goldsmith says that from asking people that come in, it’s a variety of different ways, such as Atlas Obscura and Roadside America. Goldsmith also said they get visitors simply from word of mouth.

While attendance comes from throughout the US, Goldsmith said the local support is vital to the museum being successful. Goldsmith begins by praising the support of locals at fundraisers, and expresses his gratitude towards them, saying they’re the reason the museum is able to keep its doors open.

The museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.

Starting January 7, 2023, it will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through May.