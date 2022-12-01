Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville.

Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District.

Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was a resident asleep in the house, but the smoke woke her up. She was able to escape without injury and call the fire department.

Wise said fire personnel were able to quickly knock down the flames, containing the fire to the kitchen.

According to the fire chief, a piece of cooking equipment, sitting on the stove, caught fire, even though it was not being used at the time. Wise said it is believed an electric short was the cause. The fire spread to cabinets above the stove.

Fire and water damage occurred in the kitchen. Wise reported there was smoke damage throughout the home.

Rural Med ambulance personnel were sent to the scene to stand by.