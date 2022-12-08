Factory Theatre Players Return For A Very GU Christmas

After a long pause, the Factory Theatre Players are excited to return to the stage to present A Very GU Christmas – A Christmas Revue! The show will be Saturday, December 10.

Gret Tindall, the Student Success Team Manager at Greenville University, has about 25 years of experience in community theater and is heading up the return of the Factory Theatre.

She told us the Factory Theatre has been in existence since 1970. It moved into its current space in 1973 or 1974, which is when the theatre began to be known as the “Factory Theatre”. The program went dark in 2020 when the pandemic hit, but now that we are post-pandemic, Tindall said the university wanted to provide students another creative outlet.

Tindall said GU students will perform holiday favorites, skits, and more in the production Saturday.

Tindall also told us she hopes this is just the first of many more performances at the Factory Theatre.

A Very GU Christmas begins this Saturday at 7 PM at the Factory Theatre, located at 401 E Harris Avenue in Greenville. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online or at the door.

For advance tickets, or more information, visit the Factory Theatre Facebook page.