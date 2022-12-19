Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp

Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville.

The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15.

State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another motorist struck the trailer of the parked semi. According to state police, the semi driver fled the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced deceased on the scene.