Friends Of Greenville Public Library Donate $1,000

At the first meeting of the Friends of the Greenville Public Library, held in early December, the group president, John Goldsmith, presented a check for $1,000 to Greenville Public Library Board President Chance Vohlken and library director Jo Keillor.

Money earned during the year by the Friends of the Greenville Public Library, which is a not-for-profit group under the umbrella of the Bond County Community Foundation, is earned by the group through volunteer projects, services, programs, and fundraising for the purpose of publicly supporting the growth and development of the local library.

At the meeting, new officers were approved for 2023. Velma Cochrane will serve as president of the Friends of the Greenville Public Library. Tonya Holman will be vice president, Emily Brooks will serve as secretary, and Linda Coleman will be treasurer. At-large board members include Alan Gaffner, Regina Robart, and Marie Siefken.