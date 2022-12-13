GHS Students Recognized With Yard Signs For AP Success

Greenville High School students scoring high in advanced placement classes are being recognized by the school and City of Greenville.

Principal Kara Harris said placing signs in yards was a suggestion of high school teacher Ryan D’Arcy. Harris explained that D’Arcy had the idea as a way to encourage students to enroll in the AP classes. She further explained that students who received certain scores on their AP exams were gifted the yard sign.

Principal Harris talked about AP classes. She described them as more advanced and rigorous, that students can use for college course credits.

Students receiving signs were Sydnee Godier, Ellyn Miller, Ainsley Olson, Katie Peppler, Owen Stephens and Colton Trapp.