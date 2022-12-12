Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County

A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Leitschuh told WGEL his department was called at 10:56 a.m. December 6 by the cemetery caretaker, who had discovered a truck parked in the cemetery. The vehicle’s motor was running. She reported the truck was occupied by one person and had possibly been on fire.

A deputy responded to the scene.

Detectives from the sheriff’s department, members of the Illinois State Police crime scene unit, an agent from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks were sent to the scene and have been involved in the investigation.