Greenville FFA Members Fare Well In Quiz Bowl & Job Interview Contest

The Greenville FFA recently competed in the Madison County Farm Bureau Quiz Bowl.

One Greenville team, comprised of Brayden Huels, Hunter Clark, Aubrey Wall, and Payten Suzuki, won second place.

The other Greenville team, comprised of two Grenville members and two members from the Highland FFA, Hailey and John Bohn received third place

Maggie Goodson and Lacie Beckert competed in the section job interview contest. Lacie placed in the top 10 and Maggie will move on to compete at district in the job interview contest.